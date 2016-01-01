Overview of Dr. Brian Peshek, MD

Dr. Brian Peshek, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Peshek works at Mid-Michigan Ear Nose & Throat in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.