Dr. Brian Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Peterson, MD
Dr. Brian Peterson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson's Office Locations
St. Luke's Cardiothoracic Surgery, LLC222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 550, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-3049Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
St Luke's Vascular Surgery -- St Luke's Des Peres Hospital Campus2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd # 310, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 434-3049
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Brian Peterson, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1356359376
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
