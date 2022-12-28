Overview

Dr. Brian Phillips, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Berkshire Internists of Bmc in Pittsfield, MA with other offices in North Adams, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.