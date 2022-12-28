See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pittsfield, MA
Dr. Brian Phillips, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian Phillips, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.

Dr. Phillips works at Berkshire Internists of Bmc in Pittsfield, MA with other offices in North Adams, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Berkshire Internists of Bmc
    777 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 (413) 496-6838
  2
    Berkshire Medical Center Inc.
    725 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 (413) 496-6838
  3
    71 Hospital Ave Fl 1, North Adams, MA 01247 (413) 496-6838

  Berkshire Medical Center
  Fairview Hospital

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteopenia
Thyroid Goiter
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
Arthritis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Dyslipidemia
Gout
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Overweight
Proteinuria
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteomalacia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 28, 2022
    A doctor and staff that touch all the "what went well" bases. Appointment wasn't rushed Explained conditions well Listened & answered questions Office environment Staff friendliness Trusted the provider's decisions Appointment scheduling Wait times
    Frank Flaumenhaft — Dec 28, 2022
    Dr. Brian Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

