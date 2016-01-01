Overview

Dr. Brian Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at SHMG Family Medicine - East Grand Rapids in East Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.