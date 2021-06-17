Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS
Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Hattiesburg, MS.
Pine Belt Periodontics9 Medical Blvd, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Directions (601) 264-2424
I recently had an appointment for X-rays and cleaning. I waited 20 minutes before being called back for X-rays. Then I waited 10 minutes for cleaning. Then I waited 20 minutes again to see Dr Pitfield . I was there for one hour and 45 minutes and 50 minutes was waiting time. Needless to say I was exhausted
Dr. Pitfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitfield.
