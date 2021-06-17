See All Periodontists in Hattiesburg, MS
Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS

Periodontics
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS

Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Hattiesburg, MS. 

Dr. Pitfield works at Pine Belt Periodontics in Hattiesburg, MS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Pitfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pine Belt Periodontics
    9 Medical Blvd, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 264-2424

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Pitfield?

Jun 17, 2021
I recently had an appointment for X-rays and cleaning. I waited 20 minutes before being called back for X-rays. Then I waited 10 minutes for cleaning. Then I waited 20 minutes again to see Dr Pitfield . I was there for one hour and 45 minutes and 50 minutes was waiting time. Needless to say I was exhausted
— Jun 17, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pitfield to family and friends

Dr. Pitfield's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Pitfield

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS.

About Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS

Specialties
  • Periodontics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780979005
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pitfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pitfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pitfield works at Pine Belt Periodontics in Hattiesburg, MS. View the full address on Dr. Pitfield’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitfield.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Brian Pitfield, DDS?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.