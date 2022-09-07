Overview of Dr. Brian Plato, DO

Dr. Brian Plato, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Plato works at Norton Neurology Services in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.