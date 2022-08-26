Overview of Dr. Brian Pontarelli, DPM

Dr. Brian Pontarelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Pontarelli works at Rhode Island Foot Care Inc in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Johnston, RI, Providence, RI and North Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.