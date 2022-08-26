Dr. Brian Pontarelli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pontarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Pontarelli, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Pontarelli, DPM
Dr. Brian Pontarelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Pontarelli works at
Dr. Pontarelli's Office Locations
-
1
Rhode Island Foot Care Inc.649 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 305-3800
-
2
Dr James Warshaw1524 Atwood Ave Ste 138, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 273-5800
-
3
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 231-0500
-
4
Rhode Island Foot Care Inc2050 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, RI 02911 Directions (401) 231-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pontarelli?
Dr. P absolutely saved me! I was signed up for a marathon and came to him thinking I wouldn’t be able to complete the marathon due to foot pain. He was able to make me the perfect orthotics and completely healed the pain! I was able to PR the race!
About Dr. Brian Pontarelli, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1194804831
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pontarelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pontarelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pontarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pontarelli works at
Dr. Pontarelli has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pontarelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pontarelli speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pontarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pontarelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pontarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pontarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.