Dr. Brian Porshinsky, MD

Critical Care Surgery
3.8 (16)
Overview

Dr. Brian Porshinsky, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Ohio State University / College of Medicine

Dr. Porshinsky works at Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7003B, Saint Louis, MO 63141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Third-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries
Third-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Dr. Porshinsky took care of my spouse's nasal problem during the pandemic. This was the second surgery necessary to correct an ongoing breathing issue. What is very impressive about Dr. Porshinsky is his ability to listen to the patient and diagnose the problem properly. When the problem continued, the second surgery was necessary to expand upon the first surgery conducted two years prior. What made the situation challenging is the fact my spouse has difficulty communicating, as a result of cognitive damage experienced from a stroke. He cannot communicate with any specificity what he is experiencing, and relies upon me to relay what I am observing. This is where Dr. Porshinsky patiently listens and helps with the assessment. As a result of his excellent care, my spouse now breathes better than he ever has, and I highly recommend Dr. Porshinsky.
    Marckous Johnson — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Porshinsky, MD

    Critical Care Surgery
    English
    1669629432
    Education & Certifications

    Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Medical College of Ohio
    Ohio State University
    Critical Care Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Porshinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Porshinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Porshinsky works at Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Porshinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porshinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porshinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

