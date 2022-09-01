Overview

Dr. Brian Prestwich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.