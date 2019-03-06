Dr. Brian Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Price, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology1324 Woodland Dr Ste A, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology325 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology613 23rd St Ste 230, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing physician. I'm lucky to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Brian Price, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962536953
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
