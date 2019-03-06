Overview

Dr. Brian Price, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Price works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.