Overview of Dr. Brian Priddle Sr, MD

Dr. Brian Priddle Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Priddle Sr works at Lake Cumberland Womens Health in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.