Dr. Brian Priddle Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Priddle Sr, MD
Dr. Brian Priddle Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Priddle Sr's Office Locations
Womens Care of Lake Cumberland333 Bogle St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 678-0705
- 2 402 Bogle St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 451-3145
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Priddle has helped me not just medically but emotionally by just easing my worries and fears over my health issues and my surgeries. He has done so much for me, my mother and my daughter to get or diagnoses confirmed and taken care of. He diagnosed my daughter with PCOS and nobody else would help and now she has completely felt better than she has in several years. He is by far the best...very intellegient and caring to the fullest!!
About Dr. Brian Priddle Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Dr. Priddle Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priddle Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priddle Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priddle Sr has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priddle Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Priddle Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priddle Sr.
