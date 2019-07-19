Dr. Brian Priest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Priest, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Priest, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Priest works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Heart and Vascular Surgery1353 E Market St Ste 301, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 841-9020
-
2
North8075 N Shadeland Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-8500
-
3
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care998 E Main St Ste 201, Danville, IN 46122 Directions (317) 718-9040
Hospital Affiliations
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Priest?
Saved my life- nuff said!
About Dr. Brian Priest, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649263211
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clin
- Temple University Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Priest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priest works at
Dr. Priest speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Priest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Priest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Priest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.