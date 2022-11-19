Overview

Dr. Brian Procter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Procter works at McKinney Family Medicine in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

