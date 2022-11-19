Dr. Brian Procter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Procter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Procter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Procter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Procter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
McKinney Family Medicine7692 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 562-8388
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Procter?
Always has taken time during physicals to comprehensively explain things. Most medical professionals seem in a huge rush. I don't get that feeling with Dr. Procter.
About Dr. Brian Procter, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093780330
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Saint Anthonys Health System
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- The University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Procter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Procter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Procter works at
Dr. Procter speaks Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Procter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Procter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Procter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Procter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.