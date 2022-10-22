Overview of Dr. Brian Proctor, DO

Dr. Brian Proctor, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Proctor works at Gottlieb Eye Center in Melrose Park, IL with other offices in La Grange Highlands, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.