Dr. Brian Rambarran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Rambarran, MD
Dr. Brian Rambarran, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sanborn, NY.
Dr. Rambarran works at
Dr. Rambarran's Office Locations
Wny Urology - Niagara Professional Park3850 Saunders Settlement Rd, Sanborn, NY 14132 Directions (716) 898-2800
- 2 3095 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 896-3815
Cancer Care of Wny - Cheektowaga3085 Harlem Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 844-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I truly appreciate Dr Rambarran. He's very caring and knowledgeable. He takes very good care of me. Thank you sir.
About Dr. Brian Rambarran, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1235391244
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rambarran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rambarran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rambarran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rambarran works at
Dr. Rambarran has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rambarran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rambarran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rambarran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rambarran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rambarran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.