Dr. Raphael has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Raphael, MD
Dr. Brian Raphael, MD is a Dermatologist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca.
Empire Dermatology5823 Widewaters Pkwy, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 500-7546
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
Dr. Raphael took his time explaining things to me in detail so that I could make an informed decision. He was open about pros and cons with all options. He didn’t rush my appointment at all. The doctor and his staff are all great!
About Dr. Brian Raphael, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Skincare Physicians Of Chestnut Hill
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
