Dr. Brian Ratigan, MD
Dr. Brian Ratigan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
South Bend Orthopedic Associates53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ratigan is simply amazing! From our first meeting, when my husband had rotator cuff surgery to my own experience with a total knee replacement, Dr Ratigan was professional, knowledgeable, explained my options and was just the most personable and nicest man. I had total knee replacement surgery on June 2 ND and did not have any pain whatsoever. I took no pain medication and was surprised at how easy it was to get around. The personnel at Allied Surgery were the best I have ever experienced. I started PT at SBO immediately and the Therapists were the best. This was a wonderful experience and Dr Ratigan is the best surgeon I have had.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1952505844
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic- Los Angeles, California
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital PA
- Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Dr. Ratigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratigan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratigan works at
Dr. Ratigan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ratigan speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratigan.
