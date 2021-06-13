Overview of Dr. Brian Reedy, MD

Dr. Brian Reedy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Surgical Institute of Reading.



Dr. Reedy works at Berks Plastic Surgery in Wyomissing, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.