Dr. Brian Reichardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Reichardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Reichardt, MD
Dr. Brian Reichardt, MD is a Pulmonologist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Pinckneyville Community Hospital.
Dr. Reichardt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reichardt's Office Locations
-
1
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Breese9515 Holy Cross Ln Ste 3, Breese, IL 62230 Directions (618) 641-5803Tuesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Pinckneyville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reichardt?
Dr. Reichardt was very Personable, professional, and thorough. Ive met with him now several times as I have an ongoing pulmonary issue—each time he takes his time, doesn’t rush and explains everything. He Took time to answer all my questions—never making me feel foolish for asking even some very basic ones.
About Dr. Brian Reichardt, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1689802001
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reichardt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichardt works at
Dr. Reichardt has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.