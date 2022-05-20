Dr. Brian Rell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Rell, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Rell, DPM
Dr. Brian Rell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rell's Office Locations
- 1 6310 Health Pkwy Ste 230, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 256-3873
Southwest Foot & Ankle LLC6310 Health Park Way Ste 345, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 256-3873
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is available, thorough, and genuinely cares about his patients
About Dr. Brian Rell, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital in Center City Philadelphia
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Binghamton University, NY
- Foot Surgery
