Overview of Dr. Brian Reuben, MD

Dr. Brian Reuben, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cottonwood Heights, UT. They completed their fellowship with Univeristy of Gent|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center



Dr. Reuben works at St Mark s Hospital Plastic Surgery in Cottonwood Heights, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.