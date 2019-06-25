See All Urologists in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Brian Richardson, MD

Urology
3.2 (33)
Map Pin Small Montgomery, AL
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Richardson, MD

Dr. Brian Richardson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center, Elmore Community Hospital and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.

Dr. Richardson works at Jackson Urology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richardson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Urology
    1722 Pine St Ste 502, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 293-8588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Alabama Medical Center
  • Elmore Community Hospital
  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 25, 2019
    This Dr. is amazing! His staff, his attitude, his bedside manner and responsiveness are excellent. Above all, his surgical skills and knowledge turned what could have been a death sentence due to high grade and aggressive cancer into over 2 years cancer free now. As a spouse, I have appreciated his care and taking time to answer questions while not ever seeming to be in a hurry. His answers have always been clear, concise and easy to understand. I am thankful for Dr. Richardson and the good Lord for the blessings we have received. The wait in the office may sometimes seem a little long but guess what...the time he is taking to answer questions for someone that needs reassurance will also be extended to you when it is your turn to see this professional.
    A thankful wife - in Wetumpka — Jun 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Richardson, MD
    About Dr. Brian Richardson, MD

    • Urology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861565624
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    • St George's Hospital Medical School
    • Samford University
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richardson works at Jackson Urology in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Richardson’s profile.

    Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

