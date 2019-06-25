Dr. Brian Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Richardson, MD
Dr. Brian Richardson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center, Elmore Community Hospital and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Jackson Urology1722 Pine St Ste 502, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-8588
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Elmore Community Hospital
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
This Dr. is amazing! His staff, his attitude, his bedside manner and responsiveness are excellent. Above all, his surgical skills and knowledge turned what could have been a death sentence due to high grade and aggressive cancer into over 2 years cancer free now. As a spouse, I have appreciated his care and taking time to answer questions while not ever seeming to be in a hurry. His answers have always been clear, concise and easy to understand. I am thankful for Dr. Richardson and the good Lord for the blessings we have received. The wait in the office may sometimes seem a little long but guess what...the time he is taking to answer questions for someone that needs reassurance will also be extended to you when it is your turn to see this professional.
- Tulane University Hospital
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- St George's Hospital Medical School
- Samford University
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
