Dr. Brian Ridge, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Wheat Ridge, CO
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Ridge, MD

Dr. Brian Ridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.

Dr. Ridge works at Wheat Ridge Sgcl Assoc in Wheat Ridge, CO with other offices in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ridge's Office Locations

    Wheat Ridge General and Vascular Surgical Associates PC
    7805 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 431-2900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Vein Care Institute
    7390 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 798-3467

  • Lutheran Medical Center

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 06, 2017
    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386718088
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Utah
