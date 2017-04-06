Overview of Dr. Brian Ridge, MD

Dr. Brian Ridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Ridge works at Wheat Ridge Sgcl Assoc in Wheat Ridge, CO with other offices in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.