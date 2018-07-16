Dr. Brian Riegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Riegel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Great Lakes Cardiovascular705 Maple Rd Ste 300, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 710-8266
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Dr Riegel is my mom's doctor. I go in on visits with my mom because she doesn't hear well and is 90 years old. Dr. takes time with her answering her questions. He has an excellent bedside manner and very respectful.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Riegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riegel has seen patients for Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Riegel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riegel.
