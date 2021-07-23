Overview of Dr. Brian Roberts, MD

Dr. Brian Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University of Virginia - Charlottesville VA and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Atlantic Urology Clinics - Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.