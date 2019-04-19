Dr. Brian Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Rose, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Rose, MD
Dr. Brian Rose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Rose's Office Locations
Brian T. Rose MD Plc.7571 S Willow Dr Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 897-3131
Limited To Official State University Dut65 S Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2353Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
University of Utah Midvalley Dermatology243 E 6100 S, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 585-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is very thorough and explains everything!
About Dr. Brian Rose, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rose has seen patients for Migraine and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.