Dr. Brian Rosett, MD
Dr. Brian Rosett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Derm. Institute of Chicago680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1425, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (262) 914-6769Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Beverly Hills Physicians15630 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 536-5400
Beverly Hills Phyisicians9025 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 888-0086
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Amazing doctor! I am so happy with my results! Dr. Rosett will not push you to do anything that isn’t right you and won’t do something that isn’t good for you! You will not regret any surgery he performs. He is the best!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University Of Illinois
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Washington University, St Louis
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Rosett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosett accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.