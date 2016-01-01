Overview of Dr. Brian Rubenstein, MD

Dr. Brian Rubenstein, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Rubenstein works at Advocate Medical Group Imaging Ballard Rd in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.