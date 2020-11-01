Dr. Brian Rudin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Rudin, MD
Dr. Brian Rudin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 696 Hampshire Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (497) 081-7805
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Back Surgery has to be on most people’s top 10 list of things to be feared. Yet, Dr. Rudin, made it so so easy it is astounding! Dr Rudin reviewed my MRI’s and was confident he could help me. I had previously seen other surgeons, and all of them told me there wasn’t anything they could do, however, I knew deep down that I needed surgery, even if the other surgeons weren’t taking me seriously. Instantly I knew that Dr. Rudin was the real deal! He took me seriously, and listened intently. Dr. Rudin's track record and reputation spoke for itself. Dr. Rudin has done over 500 Artificial Disk replacement surgeries so I felt I was making a wise decision, even if it was a scary one. I had 2 level disk replacements and both went flawlessly! The pain that brought me into his office was instantly cured the second I woke up from surgery. I felt better than I had felt in years. I can’t envision the surgery and recovery going any smoother!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Saint Johns Hospital Health Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
