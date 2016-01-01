Dr. Brian Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Russell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Russell, MD
Dr. Brian Russell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and John D Archbold Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Russell's Office Locations
HCA Florida Capital Neurosurgical Specialists - Bannerman3445 Bannerman Rd Ste 200, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Directions (850) 739-6712Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- John D Archbold Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Russell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1396834271
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
- Southern Illinois University
- Southern Illinois University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Russell works at
