Overview

Dr. Brian Saluck, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Saluck works at Citrus Memorial Hospital - Internal Medicine GME Program in Inverness, FL with other offices in Wildwood, FL and The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.