Dr. Salzverg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Salzverg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Salzverg, MD
Dr. Brian Salzverg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Libertyville, IL.
Dr. Salzverg works at
Dr. Salzverg's Office Locations
Libertyville Health Center18698 W Peterson Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 377-8855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Salzverg, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1669853891
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salzverg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salzverg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salzverg works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzverg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzverg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salzverg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salzverg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.