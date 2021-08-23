See All Psychiatrists in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Brian Salzverg, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Libertyville, IL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Salzverg, MD

Dr. Brian Salzverg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Libertyville, IL. 

Dr. Salzverg works at Libertyville Health Center in Libertyville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salzverg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Libertyville Health Center
    18698 W Peterson Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 377-8855

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brian Salzverg, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669853891
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salzverg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salzverg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salzverg works at Libertyville Health Center in Libertyville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Salzverg’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzverg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzverg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salzverg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salzverg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

