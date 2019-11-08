Dr. Brian Sarter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sarter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Sarter, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Christiana Hospital and Jennersville Hospital.
Dr. Sarter works at
Locations
Cardiology Physicians PA1 Centurian Dr Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 366-8600
- 2 1401 Foulk Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 478-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Christiana Hospital
- Jennersville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On my first visit I was hesitant due to reading reviews, but wanted to see for myself how I felt. He was extremely clear in his explanation of my issues and he has an air of confidence about him. He took the time to listen and I felt that he actually "heard" me.
About Dr. Brian Sarter, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851323745
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
