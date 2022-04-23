Overview of Dr. Brian Savage, MD

Dr. Brian Savage, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Savage works at Nephrology Associates Of Toledo in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.