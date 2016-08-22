See All Rheumatologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Brian Sayers, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (26)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Sayers, MD

Dr. Brian Sayers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Sayers works at BrIan Sayers, MD in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sayers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Rheumatology Research
    1301 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-3631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 22, 2016
    Dr. Sayer is a caring doctor. He listens to your concerns and explains things in a way that you understand. He is not in a hurry to rush you out the door. I feel very confident in his care.
    Lori Briggs in Buda, TX — Aug 22, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Sayers, MD
    About Dr. Brian Sayers, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114930195
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University Tex Health Science Center
    Residency
    • U NM Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • U NM Affil Hosps|University NM Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Sayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sayers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sayers has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

