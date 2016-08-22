Overview of Dr. Brian Sayers, MD

Dr. Brian Sayers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Sayers works at BrIan Sayers, MD in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.