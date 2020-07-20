Overview of Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD

Dr. Brian Schmidt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Rib Fracture and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.