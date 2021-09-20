Dr. Brian Schofield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schofield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Schofield, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Schofield, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Schofield, Hand & Bright Orthopaedics1950 Arlington St Ste 111, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 921-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Dr. Schofield is one of the best shoulder men in town and likely the country. Personable-experienced, and easy to work with. I've had two shoulder Ops from him in the past 14 yrs and outcome is great. If you're looking for a good surgeon who knows what he is doing and does it extremely well--this is your man. He's worth the wait, as he is very busy and heavily booked. It will be worth the wait.
About Dr. Brian Schofield, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic Rochester Mn
- Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami School Med
- Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University Of Illinois--Champaign/Urbana
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
