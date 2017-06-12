Dr. Brian Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Schultz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Family Health Center1001 W Worley St, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 214-2314
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My visit with dr. Schultz was exceptional for a young doctor. I was so leery about going to anyone but dr. Havey to begin with. He knew what he was talking about when he had a suspicion of what was going on with me and he did through testing, was aggressive but not too aggressive , had correct diagnosis and so far the treatment has been accurate for my needs. he's pleasurable, he's kind ,he's in empathetic and is very knowledgeable. He has my vote.
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.