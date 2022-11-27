Overview of Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD

Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They completed their fellowship with Brigham & Womans Hosp-Harvard U



Dr. Schwartz works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, LLC in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.