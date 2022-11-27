Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They completed their fellowship with Brigham & Womans Hosp-Harvard U
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC, 720 Florsheim Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute LLC, 1275 E Belvidere Rd Ste 150, Grayslake, IL 60030
Hospital Affiliations
Advocate Condell Medical Center
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Swartz is very personable and answers all of your questions, but more important he is a GREAt technician! You want to walk away from your surgery with a minimal amount of pain and a good outcome: I had a knee replacement last month and he did a great job!
Orthopedic Surgery
Languages: English, Spanish
- 1104116151
Fellowship: Brigham & Womans Hosp-Harvard U
University Of Illinois
University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Orthopedic Surgery
