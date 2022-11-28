Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD
Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Florida Urology Physicians7451 GLADIOLUS DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 689-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schwartz has treated my enlarged prostate in a minimalist fashion with understanding. I'm impressed with his knowledge and expertise.
About Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851483713
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
