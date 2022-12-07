Overview of Dr. Brian Selbst, DPM

Dr. Brian Selbst, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Selbst works at Houston Foot And Ankle Prof Grp in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.