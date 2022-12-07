Dr. Brian Selbst, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Selbst, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Selbst, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Houston Foot And Ankle Prof Grp17115 Red Oak Dr Ste 218, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (832) 930-0362
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Selbst for pain in my heel and arch. After tests he diagnosed me with a large heel spur and severe plantar fasciitis. Dr. Selbst suggested surgery to repair both conditions. After necessary surgery release from my cardiologist, we went forward with the surgery. I was fearing post op and recovery pain. I was so happy to realize this pain was never realized. My foot was totally numb the 2 days following surgery. Had some pain the third day following surgery but the forth day I was beginning to feel better. I am now at week 5 post surgery and have only 1 more week to wear the boot. Dr. Selbst said my surgery went very well. I am so please with my surgery, the care Dr. Selbst has given me, they surgery outcome and that I went forward with the surgery. I am still getting familiar with my "new" foot. I call it this as I am experiencing new sensations, without pain, and that my foot actually supports my weight much better now. I'm very happy.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1881822476
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Selbst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selbst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selbst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selbst has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selbst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Selbst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selbst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selbst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selbst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.