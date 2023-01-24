Overview of Dr. Brian Seng, DO

Dr. Brian Seng, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Seng works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA, Woodstock, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.