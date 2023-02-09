Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Shaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Shaffer, MD
Dr. Brian Shaffer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Shaffer's Office Locations
Northwest Urology LLC9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 663, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-1078
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaffer was very professional, caring and thorough. Took time to answer my questions and made sure I understood what would happen. Would highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Brian Shaffer, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1306986930
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
231 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
