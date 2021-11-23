Overview of Dr. Brian Shaffer, MD

Dr. Brian Shaffer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Shaffer works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Vertigo and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.