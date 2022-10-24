Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Shapiro, DMD
Dr. Brian Shapiro, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Allen P. Shapiro Dds.ltd9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 409, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
- Aetna
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I recommend Dr. Brian Shapiro. I have had dental issues my entire life, which led to a real fear of dentists (the costs more than anything else). Dr. Brian is fair with pricing, kind, and even plays movies while doing my procedures, so I have something to watch rather than focusing on the drills. My insurance does not cover Dr. Brian, and I pay out of pocket for him. I cannot recommend him enough.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1891928214
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
