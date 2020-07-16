Overview of Dr. Brian Shaw, MD

Dr. Brian Shaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Colorado, Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.



Dr. Shaw works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.