Dr. Brian Shaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Shaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Colorado, Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.
Audubon Medical Campus3010 N Circle Dr Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 632-7669
Children's Hospital Colorado Outpatient Specialty Care Orthopedics4125 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 305-9060
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Colorado
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely a top notch facility. They have take. Care of my every need. Dr. Kobayashi made sure I understood everything that was going on and what needed to be done. He is very professional and personable. I am so glad they were recommended to me for my surgery. I would not want to go anywhere else. You are in great hands with CCOE!!!
About Dr. Brian Shaw, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital/Harvard University Pediatric Orthopaedic Fellowship
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School Program
- Massachusetts General Hospital Program
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.