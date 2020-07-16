See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Brian Shaw, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Shaw, MD

Dr. Brian Shaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Colorado, Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.

Dr. Shaw works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaw's Office Locations

    Audubon Medical Campus
    3010 N Circle Dr Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 632-7669
    Children's Hospital Colorado Outpatient Specialty Care Orthopedics
    4125 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 305-9060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Colorado
  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Scoliosis
Broken Arm
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Amputated Arm Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthrogryposis - Severe Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Slipped Epiphysis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Synostoses, Tarsal, Carpal, and Digital Chevron Icon
Tarsal Carpal Coalition Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 16, 2020
    Absolutely a top notch facility. They have take. Care of my every need. Dr. Kobayashi made sure I understood everything that was going on and what needed to be done. He is very professional and personable. I am so glad they were recommended to me for my surgery. I would not want to go anywhere else. You are in great hands with CCOE!!!
    Mat G — Jul 16, 2020
    About Dr. Brian Shaw, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316924822
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital/Harvard University Pediatric Orthopaedic Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School Program
    • Massachusetts General Hospital Program
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • Wesleyan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaw works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Shaw’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

