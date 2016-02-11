Dr. Brian Shaw, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Shaw, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Shaw, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Chino Valley Medical Center
Dr. Shaw works at
Locations
Housecall Doctors Medical Group Inc.23181 Verdugo Dr Ste 103A, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 366-1053
Hospice Care of California377 E Chapman Ave Ste 280, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (800) 889-3227
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor I ever met been treated by he u s highly respectful kind understanding cares deeply for his patients thats a bless man to have in your corner I find him very professional respectful & understanding of my needs in all areas of my issues...God bless Dr.B.Shaw Amen!I am home bound on house call doctors never been to the office Im too weak my body needs work help &right now im barely walking due to a knee issue that my doctor is working on caring for. Waiting for authorizations etc.
About Dr. Brian Shaw, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1356674493
Education & Certifications
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- University of California, San Diego
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw works at
Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Chronic Care Management and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
