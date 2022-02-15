Dr. Brian Shay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Shay, MD is an Urology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
Alliance Primary Care350 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 200, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 363-2200
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The Urology Group368 Bielby Rd Ste 140, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 Directions (859) 363-2200
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Shay is as professional as they come. During my procedure, which went flawless, he takes the time to chat you up and keep your mind off of things.
- Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School
- University of California, San Diego
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Shay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shay accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shay has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shay speaks German.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shay.
