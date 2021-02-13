See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bel Air, MD
Dr. Brian Shiu, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Shiu, MD

Dr. Brian Shiu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They completed their fellowship with Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center

Dr. Shiu works at Towson Orthopaedic Associates in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shiu's Office Locations

    Towson Orthopaedic Associates
    201 Plumtree Rd Ste 301, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 337-7900
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 2:15pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Towson Office (Bellona)
    8322 Bellona Ave Ste 100, Baltimore, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 337-7900
    Rosedale Office
    9110 Philadelphia Rd Ste 308, Rosedale, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 337-7900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 13, 2021
    Outstanding care. Flawless repair of my 93 year old father's dislocated shoulder. You will never be interrupted while speaking or asking questions,... this is vanishingly rare in modern medicine. Beyond his surgical excellence, Dr. Shiu possesses a calmness and dignity that are tangible.
    — Feb 13, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Shiu, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770879140
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Shiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shiu has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

