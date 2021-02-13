Overview of Dr. Brian Shiu, MD

Dr. Brian Shiu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They completed their fellowship with Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center



Dr. Shiu works at Towson Orthopaedic Associates in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.