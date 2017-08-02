Dr. Brian Sicher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sicher, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brian Sicher, DPM
Dr. Brian Sicher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Iowa State University.
Dr. Sicher's Office Locations
Sicher Foot Center19 Care Cir, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 353-3366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sicher, is the best around! I recommend him to all my family and friends. He cares about his patients and it shows. He has seen all of our family and we trust him. We value his opinion and know he is not out to make a quick decision.
About Dr. Brian Sicher, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003808064
Education & Certifications
- Iowa State University
Dr. Sicher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sicher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sicher speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sicher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sicher.
